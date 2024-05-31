Maplewood remembers those who gave all

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos By Joe Ungaro

The township held its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony on Monday despite the threat of rain. The line of march included students from township elementary schools, scouts, politicians and members of local clubs including the Elks.

The parade ended at town hall, where the national anthem was sung, an invocation was given, Maplewood VFW Post Commander B. John Kaufman spoke as did Mayor Nancy Adams. A benediction was given and ‘God Bless America’ was sung and ‘Taps’ played.