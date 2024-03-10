Maplewood resident releases trio of albums, plans tour

MAPLEWOOD — Jazz guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel has announced that he is releasing a three-part recording series on Water Is Life Records, available on CD and all major streaming platforms on April 12.

The series is titled Triptych Phase I, Triptych Phase II and Triptych Phase III, and it was recorded at Windmill Agency Recording Studios in Scranton, PA., where Wrembel collaborated with long-time producer Eric Ritter.

“This triptych, this collection of three albums forming a whole, is a representation of a journey of a human life,” Wrembel said. “The idea came fully from my subconscious, completely guided by instinct and inner visions. This project is the most representative of my inner world, a mirror of my soul.”

A triptych is a work of art that is divided into three sections, traditionally three carved panels, side by side and hinged together so they can be folded shut or displayed open.

Joining Wrembel on the albums are Jean-Michel Pilc on piano, Thor Jensen and Josh Kaye on guitars, Ari Folman-Cohen and Eduardo Belo on bass, Nick Driscoll on tenor sax and clarinet, and Nick Anderson on drums.

The collection includes original compositions by both Wrembel and Pilc, along with a selection of pieces by Django Reinhardt.

“I am very fortunate to be working with some of the greatest musicians on earth, including the admirable Jean-Michel Pilc, one of the greatest pianists on earth, a magician of the keys,” Wrembel said.

Wrembel, a resident of Maplewood is globally recognized as one of the preeminent guitarists, specializes in the style of Django Reinhardt. With 17 albums to his name, including “The Django Experiment” series, his most recent release, Django New Orleans, debuted in May 2023.

His original compositions have been featured in the award-winning films “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight in Paris,” which won the Grammy Award for “Best Compilation Soundtrack.”

Wrembel has shared the stage with iconic artists such as Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, The Roots, Medeski Martin & Wood, and Sam Bush. Since 2003, his annual music festival, “Django A Gogo,” has been highly recognized for celebrating Reinhardt’s music.

Pilc has performed alongside jazz legends worldwide, served as the musical director and pianist for Harry Belafonte, and engaged in memorable duets with opera singer Jessye Norman. Pilc has released several recordings with his trio and gained acclaim as a solo performer, with five critically acclaimed solo piano records. Currently residing in Montreal, he is a member of the Jazz Faculty at The Schulich School of Music of McGill University.

Wrembel will celebrate the release of the Triptych with shows at the Regattabar in Boston on April 13 and Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues in Portsmouth, N.H. on April 14 accompanied by his long-time band Josh Kaye, Ari Folman Cohen, Nick Anderson, Nick Driscoll plus Jean Milchel-Pilc.

His quartet will tour extensively, including performances on the syndicated NPR show, Mountain Stage and syndicated program Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, and appearances at Savannah Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, and more. For a full list of shows visit StephaneWrembel.com.