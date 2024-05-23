Maplewoodstock line up announced

The dates and bands have been announced for the annual two-day Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival.

The music will begin at noon on Saturday, July 13 and end around 9:30 p.m. before it picks up again on Sunday, July 14, again lasting from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Remember Jones will bring Saturday night to a close and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country headlines the festival on Sunday night. Preceding each of those acts are Nation Beat on Saturday and local phenom The Tia Holt Experience on Sunday.

These headliners follow a full slate of local/regional bands each chosen from more than 100 band applications from across the tri-state region in a variety of styles and genres from rock to reggae, R&B to jazz, grunge to Latin and pop to Americana, according to a press release from organizers.

National touring artist Remember Jones is heralded as “New Jersey’s most ambitious song interpreter” and recently one of “Jersey Shore’s Most Influential People of 2024” by the Asbury Park Press. Remember Jones is a captivating showman, soul/pop singer, storyteller, and bandleader, who keeps audiences on their toes and emotions in the moment, the release said.

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country is an organic rock band aesthetic with plenty of roadhouse twang, a showcase for Donato’s instrumental virtuosity, and facility for melodically infectious songcraft. Bridging Nashville and the Great West, Kentucky and mid-60s northern California, tie-dye and plaid.

Nation Beat, led by a local music educator Scott Kettner, harvests the fruit of 500 years of cultural crossbreeding resulting in a 21st century mash-up of the thunderous grooves of northeastern Brazil with the strolling swagger of New Orleans via NYC, the release said.

First held in 2004, Maplewoodstock is a free event held in Memorial Park in a natural grass amphitheater, steps away from the Maplewood train station and the village of Maplewood.

In addition to 9 hours of music each day, it also features approximately 20 food vendors, 60 art vendors, 20 Kidzone vendors, and a beer and wine garden done in partnership with Elks Lodge 1154, featuring beverages from regional brewers and vintners.

In addition to being free, Maplewoodstock is committed to being accessible and open-armed to all our attendees. The festival will offer handicapped parking spots, handicapped accessible port-o-potties, a Senior Tent in partnership with SOMA’s Two Towns for All Ages, a Deaf Zone sign language interpretation area staffed by volunteers, and a sensory “chill out” tent for those who might need respite from our sights, sounds, and crowds. Several of our food vendors will offer vegetarian and vegan foods. Furthermore, the South Orange Volunteer Rescue Squad will be on-site for any medical issues.

While the Township of Maplewood strongly supports Maplewoodstock, this is not a Township event. The festival is managed and funded by the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee through ads, sponsorships, and sales.

For more information, band schedules, inquiries, or if you wish to donate or seek an opportunity to advertise or sponsor, please visit www.maplewoodstock.com.