Mark Richardson art exhibit on display at Bloomfield Civic Center

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is curating an art exhibit with work by deceased artist Mark Richardson that will include sketches, collages and paintings. “50 Years of Work by Artist Mark Richardson” will be on display at the Bloomfield Civic Center, 84 Broad St., from Oct. 15 through Nov. 11. A free, special reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. with live music and refreshments.

“Mark Richardson’s works have a profound effect on all that view it and I hope the community enjoys Mark’s art as much as I have,” Bloomfield Councilman Ted Gamble said. “Thank you to the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department for putting together this wonderful exhibit.”

Richardson was a retired Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a graduate of The Cooper Union college and a lifelong lover of jazz. He had an extensive music collection and used the energy from this music as the backdrop of the creation of his art. He began sketching and painting as a young boy and his work continued to evolve throughout his life.

He was often inspired by something as simple as the way light bounced off the pattern of lines made from helicopter blades in motion. This helicopter fascination is evident in many of the works he created while serving in Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge and, for the years after, he worked as a draftsman for Gimbels, drove a public bus for the Manhattan Department of Transportation and in retirement opened a small coffee shop in Brooklyn.

Richardson died in April 2017, losing his battle with bone and prostate cancer. Now in 2022, the township of Bloomfield is fulfilling his dream by displaying his great works of art for all to appreciate.

The gallery will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a special Veterans Day viewing on Friday, Nov. 11., from 9 a.m. to noon.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Recreation