May pop-up exhibit at West Orange Arts Center features four local artists

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present an eclectic art viewing experience for artists and art lovers in a range of media with a pop-up art gallery show from May 7 to 21 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, West Orange.

This exhibit features West Orange Arts Council members Leslie Jacobsen, Carol T. Jenkins, Monica Sztybel and Rachel Pruzan. A meet-the-artist reception will be held Saturday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. with an afternoon of “Music for Mom,” featuring jazz and classical flute and keyboard music.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and arts center, visit www.woarts.org, email info@woarts.org or call 862-500-1918.

Photos Courtesy of WOAC