Millburn art gallery seeks to elevate the work of female artists

MILLBURN, NJ — Top-rated culinary chef Jesús Núñez has launched an innovative art gallery, showing primarily female artists. A show featuring artists Patti Samper and Connie Brown will run from now through March 14. Samper and Brown’s contemporary art will be displayed at the J Nunez Gallery, 343 Millburn Ave. in Millburn. For more information, visit jnunezgallery.com.

The majority of the artists Núñez represents are women, a conscious decision he made as a result of observing his wife’s corporate trajectory.

“When you go to museums there is an extraordinary over representation of male artists, so I decided to go in a different direction and support women,” Núñez said.

Samper is an internationally exhibited artist, who attended New York University, Tisch School of the Arts. She observes personal, communal, virtual and spiritual spaces, specifically the interconnectivity between these realms and their impact. She uses color as a catalyst for these connections, while contemporaneously generating a new, often ambiguous visual.

Brown is an abstract painter who lives and works in Connecticut. A graduate of the University of Arizona, she has exhibited extensively in Connecticut and New York; her paintings are in the collection at the Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. Brown is a member of The Painting Center in New York, in addition to being an artist member at the Silvermine Guild in New Canaan, Conn.