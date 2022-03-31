Minimalism, masking and still life — oh my

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Three members of Essex Photo Club will share their skills on Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom when they present three unique mini workshops. Laura Russomano will present “Still Life: More than a Bowl of Fruit and Glass of Wine”; Drew Sawyer will talk about the new masking features of Adobe Lightroom, including the graduated and radial filters; and Nath Kaplan will speak on minimalistic photography. Each member has extensive experience in photography and is on a constant learning journey in the field.

On Thursday, April 21, at the same time and platform, Becky Witt will judge the club’s monthly competition of projected images for pictorial and nature photography on beginning, advanced and salon levels. Witt is a member of both the Somerset County Photo Club and Camera Naturalist Photo Club. She is a lead presenter of photography workshops at New Jersey Audubon’s Scherman Hoffman Wildlife Sanctuary in Bernardsville.

Both meetings are open to the public at no cost, although only club members may submit images for competition. Contact Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002 for Zoom access. For more information, visit www.essexphotoclub.org.