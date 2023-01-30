Montclair Art Museum, AACC announce Founders Fellowship

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Montclair Art Museum and the African American Cultural Committee have announced the inauguration of the AACC Founders Fellowship, beginning in September of 2023.

The AACC was established in the 1980s with the mission to sustain and maintain the legacy of the artists of the African diaspora. To honor the legacy of the founding members of the AACC, the Founders Fellowship will be awarded to a recent African American graduate of master’s or doctoral programs in the visual arts and/or art history. Candidates must have graduated after Dec. 31, 2019, and before June 30, 2023, to be eligible.

The fellowship is designed to offer the selected fellow an opportunity to expand their practice, learn about working broadly with a leading museum of American art, engage with a museum’s audience and artist community, and support the work of the AACC.

Over the course of nine months, the fellow will engage with the museum’s audience, staff and artist community in collaboration with the AACC. The activities will include attendance at AACC meetings, delivering a lecture on topics related to the fellow’s art practice/research, teaching a workshop at the museum’s Yard School of Art, meeting with the museum’s chief curator, and attendance at meetings of the museum’s art committee.

The deadline to apply for the AACC Founders Fellowship is March 15. Visit montclairartmuseum.org/aacc-founders-fellowship to learn more about the program and how to apply.