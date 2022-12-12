Montclair Early Music imagines a Medieval English Christmas in concert

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Early Music started the holiday season off with storytelling and music at its annual Christmas concert, this year titled “Christmas in King Arthur’s Court.” An audience of nearly 200 enjoyed the show at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Dec. 4.

A medieval processional, including a bagpiper, singers and recorders, started the night off with classic “Tempus Adest Floridum.” Narration by Shirley Johnson of Sankofa Stories kept the audience’s attention between musical performances. Johnson shared history and more, giving context to the world MEM brought to life in concert.

MEM was happy to feature recorder students Maya Herrera-Shimokawa, Kimaya Sayles and Avi Webber in an ensemble performance of “Greensleeves.” Another memorable moment was Deborah Booth’s recorder solo. MEM founder Julienne Pape, a student of Booth’s, said is was “quite an honor” to have Booth perform at the event.

The program ended with a performance of King Henry VIII’s famous composition, “Pastime with Good Company,” with the audience joyfully joining in on the last chorus. Light refreshments were shared with all once the performance was over. Attendees particularly enjoyed meeting with performers after the show and discussing MEM’s future happenings in the area.