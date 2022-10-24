Montclair Early Music presents free concert ‘Pilgrims to Patriots’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, will bring history to life through music once again at Montclair Public Library, 50 S. Fullerton Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. The program will showcase choral and instrumental music that are uniquely American, plus a few English tunes. A Native American–style flute played by Kathleen Caccavale will begin the program. Narration by Milt Horowitz will shed light on the Puritan pilgrims’ music and America’s first composer, William Billings.

“We are so delighted to host the ‘Pilgrims to Patriots’ concert,” Montclair Public Library Director Janet Torsney said. “Montclair Early Music will explore and perform the consorts, dance music, hymns and ballads that were an integral part of life in early America.”

Free tickets can be reserved at tinyurl.com/yfb23tty.