Montclair State galleries to feature ‘Case Studies’ exhibit

MONTCLAIR, NJ –– The Montclair State University Galleries has announced “Case Studies,” a new series of exhibitions in the Alexander Kasser Theater Cases. This exhibit, ‘Case Studies 1,’ which runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 9, brings together never before seen and recent works by Damien Davis on loan from Uprise Art that explore blackness through symbols, shapes, colors and digital technology.

Cowrie shells, tobacco leaves, and anatomical shapes appear throughout the exhibition to explore themes of currency, sex and cultural traditions that connect a wide range of experiences within the African diaspora. In the Blackamoors print series, made exclusively using Adobe Illustrator’s “Ancient” preset color palette, Davis looks at how classifications and nomenclature within digital softwares relate to perceptions of identity and culture.

The exhibition is curated by Jesse Bandler Firestone, curator and exhibition coordinator.

“By repeating and collaging a matrix of forms that relate to various contexts within the African diaspora, Davis invites us to rethink how blackness is coded and transmitted across cultures,” Firestone said. “Intentionally avoiding figuration, these works defy the current trend of representation and instead rely on associations, comparisons and cross-cultural analysis to connect a diverse landscape of black identities.”

“Our exhibition programming focuses on new and emerging artists whose artistic practice is positioned at the intersection of disciplines. The ‘Case Studies’ series will offer an extension of our space beyond the walls of our primary gallery and into our neighboring exhibition space in the Alexander Kasser Theater,” galleries Director Megan C. Austin said. “We are excited to launch this series with work by Damien Davis and facilitate dialogues with on- and off-campus communities catalyzed by his art.”

For more information on gallery hours, visit montclair.edu/galleries. All exhibitions and programs are free and open to the public.