Morristown Festival of Books to feature journalist Frank Bruni

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Frank Bruni, a longtime New York Times columnist, bestselling author and Duke University professor will headline the 2022 Morristown Festival of Books. Bruni’s most recent bestseller is “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found,” a memoir about aging, affliction and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. Bruni will speak at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St. in Morristown, in conversation with MSNBC news anchor Katy Tur.

The all-day main festival, including popular KidFest events, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8. More than 60 award-winning and bestselling authors will speak and answer questions at five locales, all within walking distance of each other along South Street in Morristown, including St. Peter’s Church Sanctuary and Parish House, The Presbyterian Church Parish House, the Church of the Redeemer, and the Morristown/Morris Township Library. Book sales and signings will occur at a tent on the grounds of the historic Vail Mansion.

For more information, visit www.morristownbooks.org.