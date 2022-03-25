SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a Mother’s Day jewelry sale to benefit the South Orange Public Library on Saturday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange. The sale will feature a large selection of jewelry from fun to fancy, in a moderate range of prices.

“Say, I’m a mother! What should I get myself?” SOPL Friends President Kathie Abrams joked. “Children of all ages will find just what they are looking for for their moms. We have wonderful jewelry in prices to suit allowances from $2 to $200.”

“Two of my favorite pieces of jewelry — a peridot pendant and a marcasite pin — came from the Friends 2021 jewelry sales. They are beautiful and distinctive, were reasonably priced, and I helped the library while buying these lovely treasures: win-win-win,” said Pamela Bristah, SOPL Friends secretary-treasurer and a major jewelry-aficionado.

To donate jewelry, place your jewelry in a sealed plastic bag, along with your name and contact information to ensure you receive a tax receipt, and drop off the bag at 299 Western Drive South in South Orange or at 9 E. Clark Place in South Orange. If you prefer to have your donation picked up, call Abrams at 973-378-9212 or Tonia Moore at 973-763-6391.

To volunteer for the sale, visit https://form.jotform.com/202506413639149.

All jewelry is donated. Sale proceeds will fund library services for the South Orange community. Cash, credit cards and debit cards are accepted. Face masks are required.

For more information, visit https://www.sopl.org/friends-of-sopl/.