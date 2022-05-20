Music Legend Tito Puente Jr. to headline ‘Salsa Night’ at Newark Symphony Hall

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall will commence its monthly “Salsa Night” program, which will take place every third Friday of the month throughout the year, with a kickoff event featuring Billboard Music Award–winning musician Tito Puente Jr. on Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

Son of six-time Grammy Award–winner and “King of Latin Music” Tito Puente, who debuted his show “Tito Puente en su Mundo Latino” in 1968 on WNJU, the TV station that originated at Newark Symphony Hall, Puente Jr. is an audience favorite in performing arts centers, casinos, symphony halls and jazz festivals worldwide. He brings a taste of contemporary jazz to the traditional mambo style, performing more than 300 shows per year.

“I’m excited to partner with Newark Symphony Hall and celebrate its new ‘Salsa Night’ series. Guests should get ready for a high-voltage night of fun and dancing,” Puente Jr. said.

During the evening, Puente Jr. will join attendees in recognizing state Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz as the first Latina state senate majority leader.

“It’s an honor to be recognized at a venue close to my heart,” Ruiz said. “I remember my parents seeing Tito Puente Sr. and Celia Cruz at Newark Symphony Hall’s Terrace Ballroom when I was a child and I can’t think of a more welcoming place.”

Sponsored by Prudential Financial and Monterreal Water, “Salsa Night” is Newark Symphony Hall’s first event from its summer 2022 performance lineup, which also includes monthly soul line dancing featuring DJ Jon Quick, a social dancing phenomenon that features a choreographed routine set to music ranging from the latest R&B artists to classic Motown hits.

“We’re thrilled to kick-off our Summer 2022 programs with Tito Puente Jr.,” Newark Symphony Hall President and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird said. “‘Salsa Night’ is the first of many upcoming events taking place at Newark Symphony Hall this summer, and we’re excited to host performances and events that bring the community together.”

“Salsa Night” featuring Tito Puente Jr. is a free event, but prior registration at https://tinyurl.com/y643dsat is required for tickets.