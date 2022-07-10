‘Music, Murals, & Mercy’ spotlights Archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A fundraiser that combined the musical gifts of a Maplewood priest with the artistic talent of an Archdiocese of Newark staff member recently helped spotlight the Mercy House, an archdiocesan resource and referral center for women, children and families.

“Music, Murals, & Mercy,” held on June 26 at St. Joseph Church in Maplewood, began with an exhibit of paintings by artist Maria Margiotta, director of the archdiocesan office of communications. The artwork spanned an eclectic range of landscapes, religious art and numerous other pieces. The Rev. Jim Worth, the pastor at St. Joseph Church, then sang and performed a solo piano concert featuring an array of popular songs and music about love and compassion.

Following the art and music presentations, Worth and Margiotta presented Mercy House Director Cheryl A. Riley with the nearly $2,000 they raised through the event and special collections at the parish’s Masses that weekend.

“It was an amazing event,” said Riley, who leads the archdiocese’s Respect Life Office. “It warmed my heart to see so many people support the Mercy House and the work that we do. And it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for our ministry because a lot of people don’t know about all we do to help those in need.”

Photos Courtesy of Alexandra Rojas/Archdiocese of Newark