Nassan’s Place honors police, educator, podcaster, volunteer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Fresh off the red carpet of the HollyRod DesignCare 2024 event, where she was an honoree, Nadine Wright-Arbubakrr presided over Nassan’s Place Annual Community Awards Gala on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Galloping Hill Golf Club in Kenilworth.

The event included a cocktail hour, dinner, and a night dedicated to raising awareness about autism while honoring outstanding individuals and community partners.

As Nassan’s Place marked 12 years of enriching the lives of children and families affected by autism in and around under-served inner-city communities, the gala celebrated the efforts of individuals, community leaders and organizations who have contributed significantly to this cause.

This year’s honorees included:

• Chief Ernesto Morillo and Sgt. Nicholas Lonero of the South Orange Police Department for their continued commitment to safety and advocacy.

• Diana Saltarelli and Heidi Weinberg of Ray of Hope for their unwavering support to families affected by autism.

• Shahidah Dunbar, educator at Marion P. Thomas STEAM Academy, for her dedication to empowering young minds.

• Rashidah Cartwright, host of the ABM Podcast, for raising awareness and inspiring action through her platform.

• Latonya Harrison was the volunteer of year honoree

• Hafiza Marshall, an autism mom, was recognized for her strength and support on behalf of her son and others in the autism community.

Last month, the HollyRod Foundation honored Wright-Arbubakrr at the DesignCare Gala on Sept. 28, in Los Angeles.

Wright-Arbubakrr was celebrated for her extraordinary dedication to supporting children and families throughout New Jersey in and around urban inner-cities who are living with an autism diagnosis.

“Being recognized by the HollyRod Foundation is truly an honor, especially as I reflect on our humble beginnings twelve years ago,” said Wright-Arbubakrr. “This national acknowledgment highlights the importance of ensuring that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic background, has access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The HollyRod Foundation was founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete.

For additional information, visit www.nassansplace.org.