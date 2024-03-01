Neighbors repeat as Maplewood Chili Cookoff champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jennifer Grady and Jim McDuffee, pictured bottom left, are neighbors who got together and used Grady’s expertise with spices and McDuffee’s knowledge of meats to win the meat category of the Maplewood Chili Cook Off for the second year in a row. Their chili was called Hank Chilliams Jr. and featured smoked brisket.

Last year, they won with a recipe they called Chili Nelson. The kids winners were Lucas Tarry and Ali McCracken, pictured in the center, holding their trophy. The winning vegetable chili was Extreme Vegetative State. The event raises money for the MEND Hunger Relief Network of Essex County.

In the meat category

First Place: James McDuffee and Jennifer Grady for their Hank Chiliams Jr. Chili

Second Place: Jermain Hatcher for Come Catch a Vibe Too

Third Place: Chetan Vijayvergiya for Texas Holy Mole

Fourth Place: Gene Mollica and Dael Oates for Man Eater Chili

Fifth Place: Jeff Wolfe for Barnstormer Chili

In the vegetarian category

First Place: Michael Schwartz and Bob Liano for their Extreme Vegetative State

Second Place: Kelly McKesten for All My Friends

Third Place: Brendan Cunningham and Wendy Harris for Jackfruit Chili Verde

Kids Winners

Lucas Tarry and Ali McCracken