Newark Museum of Art wins award from Preservation New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ — Preservation New Jersey, a statewide member-supported nonprofit historic preservation organization, recently announced the recipients of the 2022 New Jersey Historic Preservation Awards.

“This year Preservation New Jersey is celebrating excellence in preservation with newer categories like the Young Preservationist Award, Dr. Doris C. Carpenter Excellence Award, and Constance Greiff Writing Award, in addition to established awards like the Preservation Projects and Preservation Documents awards,” PNJ President Paul Muir said. “These projects all contribute to the preservation of our state’s historic resources and serve to create a stronger fabric within the communities where they exist.”

Among the award winners, the Newark Museum of Art received the Preservation Projects Award for its exterior rehabilitation of the Ballantine House. The Ballantine House is an 1885 red brick mansion with Wyoming gray sandstone trim constructed for Jeannette and John Holme Ballantine of the celebrated Newark beer-brewing family. The Ballantine House is a National Historic Landmark, and a contributing resource in the James Street Commons National Register Historic District and a City of Newark Landmark. The Ballantine House is a major object in the collections of the Newark Museum of Art and houses its period rooms and decorative arts galleries. The exterior was extensively renovated from 1976 to 1977. In March 2021, the museum engaged Building Conservation Associates to perform an assessment of the exterior and it was determined that all the 1976-77 masonry repairs had failed. The museum decided to undertake a rehabilitation campaign to address these issues.