Newark Symphony Hall announces summer 2022 program lineup

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, the largest black-led arts and entertainment venue in the state, announced its summer 2022 lineup of events and performances, including monthly soul line dancing with WBLS 107.5’s Superhero DJ Jon Quick and legendary instructor Kenny J, which begins on Friday, June 10, and is free for the first month.

“Newark Symphony Hall has been called the ‘Grand Dame’ of Newark’s cultural offerings, and some of the world’s greatest artists, including Judy Garland, Richard Pryor, Count Basie, Gladys Knight and The Rolling Stones have performed there,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said. “This series of summer appearances, highlighted by monthly soul line dancing with DJ Jon Quick, will bring more visitors to our city, enable more young and future stars to showcase their talents on a great stage, and continue to expand Newark’s luster as a center for the performing arts.”

In-person performances and events taking place at Newark Symphony Hall through the season include:

Monthly soul line dancing, with a free kick-off night on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Subsequently, this event will take place every second Friday of the month.

Salsa Night with Smiling David on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m., taking place every third Friday of the month. Newark Symphony Hall recently celebrated the start of its monthly Salsa Night series on May 27 with a performance from special guest Tito Puente Jr.

A Night of Excellence on Saturday, June 18, at 6 p.m. The Alpha Community Center will host a benefit concert honoring 10 New Jersey living legends in order to raise funds to help fund its programs geared toward educating the public at large on issues pertaining to public education, health and wellness, affordable housing, community economic empowerment, and youth development; to increase public awareness of such issues; and to support efforts to improve the opportunities afforded people of color in all spheres of life.

“We are excited to unveil our summer performance lineup, filled with both new events and returning programs, designed to highlight the performing arts and get the whole city involved,” Newark Symphony Hall President and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird said. “Our determination to include and bring together local residents and business owners is imperative to our work at NSH. Offering fun and interactive events for our citizens is just one way we are fulfilling our mission of community enrichment through the arts.”