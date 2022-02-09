Newark Symphony Hall hires Sabin as director of communications, social impact

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest black-led arts and entertainment venue, has hired former South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education member Chris Sabin as its first director of communications and social impact. Sabin brings with him more than two decades of experience engaging people and advocating for better outcomes. His experience includes management roles at MTV Networks, UWG and Prime Access. Most recently, Sabin served as an independent marketing, events and talent consultant for clients, including the NAACP for its leadership summit, national convention and Image Awards.

“Chris’ vast knowledge and understanding of marketing communications, social engagement and community development are a welcomed addition to Newark Symphony Hall,” hall President and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird said. “We’re excited to see how he will harness the hall’s value proposition and forge strategic partnerships across the city and region.”

In his new role, Sabin will lead a team focused on developing and managing a community engagement program for Newark Symphony Hall. Sabin’s department will also focus on promoting the venue’s programming and producing public events, as well as overseeing Newark Symphony Hall’s job training and placement program, Symphony Works, including program content development and management of the overall promotion of workforce development activities.

“It’s a great time to be joining this important historic landmark institution in New Jersey’s largest city,” Sabin said. “It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to create engaging partnerships and do it not far from my home in South Orange.”

Sabin received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland, College Park, and has served his community as an elected and appointed school board member for the SOMA BOE. He serves on the board for the Foundation for Diabetic Research and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Sabin is the second senior-level executive to join Newark Symphony Hall’s leadership team this year. In January, Newark Symphony Hall announced Mack Graham as director of development, a role funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.