Newark Symphony Hall hosts 15th annual Ms. Philippines Pageant

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest black-led arts and entertainment venue, hosted the 15th annual Ms. Philippines Pageant on Saturday, March 19, marking the venue’s first in-person event of the year.

An intercollegiate event presented by Rutgers–Newark’s Filipino Student Association and Fordham University’s Filipinos of LC Offering Welcome, the pageant showcases empowered Filipino women who are compelled to break the glass ceiling while defying stereotypical female social norms. Since its conception, the Ms. Philippines Pageant has been hosted at Newark Symphony Hall in the Sarah Vaughan Concert Hall.

This year’s theme, “Tadhana,” or fate, presented the opportunity for the representative to either carry on the traditions of her ancestors or to create a legacy of her own.

The Ms. Philippines 2022 winner was Lianah Sta. Ana, representing Columbia University’s Liga Filipina, and the charity she chose was the Damayan Migrant Workers Association.

The 2022 Ms. Philippines Pageant was Newark Symphony Hall’s first in-person event of the year, kicking off 2022’s lineup of featured performances. To learn more about upcoming events at Newark Symphony Hall in 2022, visit newarksymphonyhall.org/events/.