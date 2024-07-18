Nia Fellowship Baptist celebrates their church

WEST ORANGE — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the acquisition of their church building during the 10 a.m. worship experience on July 21.

Nia Fellowship is the only African American Baptist Church in West Orange and is led by Pastor Alphonsus Platt. It was founded on Feb. 3, 2002.

The church building, which was the former Ridgewood Presbyterian Church, was purchased on July 18, 2014. Nia held their initial worship service at the church on July 27, 2014, according to a press release from the church.

Since inception, Nia has hosted many community outreach events including the following:

• Community health fairs

• Tutorial program in partnership with Mindful Academy awareness for Children

• Classical music concerts

• Outdoor worship services

• Music in The Yard featuring the Kolor Blynd Band

• A book bag giveaway

• Fitness/health and wellness weekly sessions.

• Community workshops such as “Breaking Toxic Thoughts” and “Getting Your Affairs in Order.”

Other highlights have included:

• Honoring community members, Frank Barazcz and David Williams as recipients of The Nia Purpose Partnership Program Exemplary Service Award.

• Presenting the annual Silva F. Umukoro Humanitarian Award to The Kyrie Irving Foundation, the West Orange African Heritage Organization and Maritza Brown and The Circle of Rainbow Sisters Seeking Spiritual and Wellness Connection for their outstanding work in raising awareness of African Heritage culture and tradition and advocating for equity and justice

• Having a community screening of the documentary “Nice Towns” produced by West Orange resident and filmmaker Michael Abdul-Qawi.

• Holding “A Night of Spoken Word” community program.

• Having a community-free private screening of “The Color Purple.”

• Having a community concert for peace and love celebrating the music of Nat King Cole featuring Joshua Nelson and The Bufford School of Music

The church has launched The Nia’s Capital Fundraising Goal of $500,000 in 5 Years. Reaching this goal will allow the church to secure it financially, make the physical improvements needed to modernize the structure inside/out and to keep it appealing as a beacon of light and hope for the community, the release said.

The church is seeking “church partners or organizations to join us in a $1,000 pledge/donation in an effort to raise $15,000 by Sept. 1, 2024 as we celebrate our 10th Year Acquisition Anniversary,” the release said. Weekly services are held on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church located 174 South Valley Road..