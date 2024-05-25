Ninth Annual Love + Unity Music Fest at Liberty Middle School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The rainy day didn’t stop the love and unity.

Hundreds of people gathered to participate in family fun which included food trucks, vendors, live music, poetry, and dance performances at the Love + Unity festival.

Presented by national pop R&B recording artist, Carl Brister and Music Village, this is the ninth year of the annual celebration.

Recently, Mayor Susan McCartney and the West Orange Township Council designated May 17 as Love + Unity Day in West Orange.

Earlier in the week, McCartney said Carl Brister sums up the Love + Unity Fest best when he says, ‘Let’s create Unity in the Community.’

“Carl has assembled an impressive week-long series of art, music, and entertainment events moving throughout the town from Washington Street School, St. Cloud Elementary, and Liberty Middle School, to our Valley Road Community Theatre at Luna Stage, and wrapping up at the West Orange Art Council’s Gallery and Gift Shop at 551 Valley Road,” McCartney said.

McCartney was at the event, along with Councilwoman Tammy Williams who said, “Events like this remind us of the importance of coming together. We’re here to confirm our commitment to love and unity, declared May 17. We send this powerful message of love and unity!”

Brister added, “Is the rain stopping the love?!”

Liz Veneziano, West Orange School District’s English Language Arts Supervisor, grades 6 through 12, presented the first-place poetry award to Nicole Ng, who read her poem, “It All Begins with You.”

The poem concluded with the words, “In love and unity, it all begins with you.”

Other entertainment came from Alexa Teebo and Friends, Kathak dancer Maithili Patel, Xan, Eddie Nicholas, Chandler Mogel, Daille Kettrell, Rainbow Vision, His Hands Ministry ASL Choir, Mgosi, and a performance from Carl Brister himself.

DJ entertainment was provided by DJ Rupie T (Caribbean); DJ Phoolish Roc (House); and DJ Freddie Foxx (Party mix).

Brister’s son Justin was one of the vendors promoting his Grace Garden—a place of peace and comfort, where he gives people tours of his garden and shows them how to grow varieties of vegetables. The young entrepreneur also has his own farmer’s market, where he sells fresh produce harvested from the garden. These include squash, melons, tomatoes, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Nyobi Boddie was helping her dad who owns Boddie Foods. They specialize in hot sauce and barbecue sauce.

Christina Hector of West Orange is board-certified in Sports Medicine and Family Medicine. Her company Onyx Medical Aesthetics offers natural skin care and regenerative health treatments such as hair restoration, skin rejuvenation, microneedling and facials.

“I love events like this when it’s about love and unity,” she said.

Steve Baureis is a business development leader and board member of Backpacks for Life, a support system for homeless people and veterans. Baureis spoke fondly about Brister, saying, “I met Carl at our local gym. I started asking him about what he does. I explained what I do. We became friends. He’s a wonderful person. He’s doing great. He’s a special talent and a more special person.”

Cheryl Murray-Francis, of West Orange, was enjoying the event watching her granddaughter, Sameerah, 12, and her friend Leyirah, 12, playing with their hoops. She said, “It’s bringing the community together,” and quoted from the Hal David lyrics, “What the world needs now is love sweet love.”

Food trucks at the event included Tunkas Bolivian Baked Goods, Pura’s Paletas, Culcha Caribbean, and Moo and Oink.

To learn more about Love + Unity Festival 2024, visit: https://www.musicvillage.live/lauf-2024/