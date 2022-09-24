NJ Repertory Company presents ‘Eden Prairie, 1971’

LONG BRANCH, NJ — New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, will present the National New Play Network premiere of “Eden Prairie, 1971,” written by Mat Smart. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada and Emilio Cuesta. Performances are Oct. 20 through Nov. 20, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or online at njrep.org.

In the play, as war churns in Vietnam, night falls over the tranquil hills and creeks of a small Midwestern town, and a young woman hears a tap at her window. On the same night Apollo 15 makes its lunar landing, a young draft-dodger steals home to Eden Prairie, after a 300-mile trek from Canada. He risks arrest to deliver an important message to his childhood friend, Rachel. Both are caught between duty to the ones they love and their own futures. In a moment of national tension, the young man must defend his choices and grapple with the sacrifices he has made. Smart’s stark, passionate drama skillfully questions one’s notions of bravery and responsibility. Due to the adult nature of the play, no one under 16 will be admitted.