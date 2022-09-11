NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.

All students signing up for any arts education class are invited to participate in a free class called “In the Mix.” Students can also join Creative Coaching, a mentoring program with NJPAC alumni and professional performing artists trained to offer guidance and advice. Participants will be paired with a personal mentor based on common performing art interests, career goals, life challenges and experiences.

For more information and registration, visit njpac.org/arts-education or call 973-353-7058.