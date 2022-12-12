NJPAC received $25,000 from makeup company on behalf of Whitney Houston estate

NEWARK, NJ — In celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and boundary-breaking career, MAC Cosmetics presented a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to ensure the next generation of music icons have exposure and access to music education programs.

This donation was made possible by MAC Cosmetics on behalf of the estate of Whitney Houston to support NJPAC’s SchoolTime performances of Recycled Percussion on Dec. 8 and 9. Students enjoyed an interactive performance by a group of drummers who created high-energy “junk rock” by transforming everyday objects into percussive instruments. NJPAC’s SchoolTime program introduces more than 23,000 children, from grades five through 12, from Newark public schools annually to live, professional performing arts.

Houston, a Newark native, is regarded as one of the world’s top pop/R&B artists of the 20th century.

“Whitney’s wonderment of her incomparable career impacted her community greatly, enabling her to endorse charities throughout her career. Donations made in her honor will bring about change to underserved youth in need of rebuilding, repairing and restoring their lives in a positive way,” said Pat Houston, executor of the estate. “An incredible thank you to MAC Cosmetics for their generosity to help make a difference in securing a platform for our youth.”

“All of us at NJPAC are so grateful for this generous gift from MAC Cosmetics, made on behalf of the estate of Whitney E. Houston, in support of our SchoolTime performance series, which brings the life-enhancing magic of live performance to tens of thousands of Greater Newark schoolchildren every year. This contribution, a special acknowledgment of our 25th anniversary season, will allow us to advance our work in providing access to the arts and arts education programs to all the children in our community,” NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber said.

“Community is everything at MAC and we worked hand-in-hand with the estate to craft a collection that honors Whitney’s legacy and connects to her fanbase,” said Rachel Lockett, vice president of marketing at MAC North America. “Whitney was an avid philanthropist, supporting many charities and lending her voice to causes dear to her, so it was only fitting to continue the good work she started with this donation to NJPAC to empower the next generation of music icons.”