Nonprofit showcases early American music in free performance

Photo Courtesy of Montclair Early Music
Soloist Kimaya Sayles and music director Sandy Meltzer are joined at an Oct. 29 performance by, from left, Kathleen Caccavale, Tim Borealis, Ken Smith, Elsa Laarsen, Martin Brounstein and Bill Walton.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, brought history to life through music with a free performance on Oct. 29. Hosted by Montclair Public Library, the tight-knit group of musicians captivated an audience gathered in the library’s main building during the 45-minute program.

Narration by Milt Horowitz shed light on the Puritan pilgrims’ music and their lasting musical impact in America. Performances included popular late–18th-century songs composed by relatively unknown William Billings and Francis Hopkinson. An impressive solo performance during Hopkinson’s “Toast to General Washington” by Kimaya Sayles, of Montclair Early Music’s Recorder Kids, was a standout moment.

Montclair Early Music offers beginner recorder classes to adults and children. For more information, contact info@montclairearlymusic.org.

