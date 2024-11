Photos by Steve Ellmore

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 42nd annual Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade was held on Sunday, Oct. 13. The grand marshal was Marialena Marzullo. The parade began at Belleville High School and traveled along Joralemon Street to Franklin Avenue before ending at the Nutley Park Oval. At bottom right, even The Caped Crusader and The Boy Wonder were Italian for a day!