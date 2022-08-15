Nutley Family Service Bureau sets lineup for Garden Party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Garden Party, a popular annual event that benefits Nutley Family Service Bureau, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 19, at the Mountsier-Hardie Garden. The event features food from top local restaurants; an eclectic mix of jazz, classical and contemporary music; and more. Attendees listen to music, sip wine, sample delicious foods and experience a thoroughly delightful event set in one of the premier private gardens in the northeast.

Local entertainers donating their time to perform this year are: rock and soul band The Attic, featuring singers Rose Fitzpatrick, Doug Doyle, Tanya Bates-Peterson and Dave Popkin; opera and classical singer Sheldrake Lukas; pop artist Mina Greiss and his band; poet and spoken word artist Xandt Wyntreez; jazz combo The Ian Frobose Quartet; jazz guitarist Jerome Bongiorno; and harpist Karen Trindle.

The Mountsier-Hardie Garden was designed by famed landscape architect Richard Hartlage and is owned by Silas Mountsier and Graeme Hardie. The 2-acre space generally is not open to the public and features grand views, areas of secluded reflection, design sculptures, and hundreds of exceptional foliage and flower varieties. Mountsier and Hardie have been steadfast sponsors of NFSB and once again have offered their spectacular garden to support its health and human services programs. Proceeds will benefit these programs.

The Nutley Family Service Bureau is a nonprofit organization that has served the greater Nutley area for more than 100 years. Its mission is to strengthen the emotional and social well-being of individuals and families through affordable mental health counseling and social service programs.

Admission is charged, in advance or at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit https://www.nutleyfamily.org.

Photos from past events courtesy of Nutley Family Service Bureau