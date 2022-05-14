Nutley Public Library exhibits artwork by town’s seventh-grade students

NUTLEY, NJ — During the months of May and June, the Nutley Public Library will display artwork created by the talented seventh-grade students at John H. Walker Middle School. These mixed media pieces were inspired by the collages of the artist David Hockney. The students used images from newspapers and magazines to create original pieces of art. The pieces on display were selected by the middle school art teacher Jessica Manley.

There will be an open reception to honor the students on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Stockton Room.

Call the library at 973-667-0405 for more information on this exhibit and other programs and exhibits. Nutley Public Library is located at 93 Booth Drive. Visit http://nutleypubliclibrary.org.