Nutley’s traditional holiday celebration set for Dec. 4

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and the Nutley Board of Commissioners have announced plans to host one of Nutley’s oldest traditions: the annual holiday Christmas tree and menorah lighting. The entire community is invited to attend the township’s official kickoff of the holiday season. The annual celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with activities scheduled to take place both inside John H. Walker Middle School and areas in and around the Nutley Park Oval. Franklin Avenue will be closed between Chestnut and New streets.

“Our holiday celebration is a wonderful tradition that brings families and friends together to welcome in the holiday season,” Scarpelli said. “It is a great way to see our community at its best.”

The event will welcome Santa’s return to Nutley with his reindeer and he will be ready to have his picture taken with children in an outdoor heated tent. Carrying on the holiday tradition, the celebration will include live entertainment from local musical groups including the Nutley High School Chamber Singers, NHS Strings, Elementary Choir, JHWMS Jazz, NHS Brass Ensemble and JHWMS Debonair, approximately every 15 to 20 minutes. Under the direction of Vincent J. Vicchiariello, coordinator of fine, practical & performing arts/career and technical education, the groups will provide a medley of holiday music sure to please all in attendance.

Additional festivities will feature a mini-train ride, horse-and-buggy rides, roasted chestnuts, doughnuts and family entertainment. There will also be Nutley school system support groups hosting fundraising tables. At the conclusion of the celebration, all are invited to visit the live Nativity at the Vincent United Methodist Church from 6:35 to 7 p.m., with performances every 25 minutes.

“Nothing is more beautiful than seeing the Park Oval decorated for the holiday season,” Scarpelli said.

Visit the township’s website at nutleynj.org/treelighting or contact the Department of Public Works at 973-284-4984 for additional information.