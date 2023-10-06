Oktoberfest celebration in Maplewood

About 1,000 people turned out on Saturday, Sept. 30, for the fourth edition of SOMA Brewing Co. Oktoberfest.

“It’s a very family friendly event,” said Bianca Froelich, one of the owners of SOMA Brewing. “People bring their children. We had a kids club upstairs, with arts and crafts. There was face painting.”

The event raises money for the Vannessa Pollock Music Initiative, which benefits the music program at Columbia High School. The Initiative, which began in 2014 in partnership with the Achieve Foundation, helps provide instruments to the South Orange Maplewood School District and to students who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Charlie Pollock, an actor and Vanessa’s husband, arranged for and organized the day’s music, which included four live bands. He also provided the sound equipment.

“We had bands playing throughout the day,” Froelich said. “They all do it for free, which is amazing.”

Entry to the event was free and vendors, including St. James’s Gate, Roman Gourmet, the Sandwicheria, Martin’s Pretzels of South Orange and Angry Archie’s seafood, provided a variety of food.

“You pay as you go with the vendors and all of the vendors make a donation from their profits. It’s part of the deal to be part of the event,” Froelich said.

The event at The Woodland in Maplewood lasted from noon to 8 p.m. The amount of money raised has not been determined yet as all of the bills have not been paid, Froelich said.

SOMA Brewing had four beers on tap; Two Towns Ale, Reservation IPA, Dockside IPA and Oktoberfest Lager. There was soda and juice boxes for the children.

The owners of SOMA Brewing, Bianca and Chris Froelich and Adam and Farnaz Heydt, met when their children were in kindergarten together.

“We met in town and came up with the idea of the brewery at St. James’s Gate,” Bianca Froelich said, referring to the pub in Maplewood village. “We spent a couple of hours there together while our kids were talking.”

That first discussion was in December 2017 and the company poured its first beer in August 2018.

“We are happy to produce good beer and distribute it throughout New Jersey,” Bianca Froelich said. “It’s delicious, it’s local, it’s just a good, well-sourced, craft beer.”