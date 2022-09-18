Oleta Adams is next up at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Smooth Jazz New Jersey and the Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture team up with Smooth Jazz New York to present four-time Grammy nominee Oleta Adams on Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. With Adams behind the baby grand piano, she brings her dynamic voice and the music that brought her international fame to Maplewood. Tickets can be purchased at smoothjazznj.com/tickets/.

Since the runaway success of her 1990 debut album “Circle of One,” which went Platinum, and the impassioned hit single “Get Here,” Adams has inspired a growing legion of fans around the world with journeys of the heart via songs that draw deeply from her roots in gospel, while crossing effortlessly into the realms of soul, R&B, urban and popular music. Her success was first nurtured by worldwide tours with Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Michael Bolton and Luther Vandross, and was solidified by four Grammy nominations and more than 2.5 million records sold.

The South Orange–based nonprofit JESPY House will be hosting the event’s wine bar, receiving 75 percent of the wine proceeds. Wine bar tickets can be purchased at checkout.