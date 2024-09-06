Olympic gold medalist is honored at NJ Fencing Alliance

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — It’s been a whirlwind for Jacqueline “Jackie” Dubrovich.

The Maplewood resident recently won a gold medal as part of Team USA in women’s team foil, at the Olympics in Paris. When Olympics commentator Jeff Bukantz asked her how it felt, she said, “It’s hard to put into words.”

New Jersey Fencing Alliance hosted a celebration in Dubrovich’s honor. Nearly 100 supporters were there, including Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams.

“As mayor, I watched the Olympics with an enormous amount of pride,” said Adams. “It was the best Olympics I ever watched. Thank you so much for representing so well. Maplewood is very proud of you.”

Frank Mustilli, owner of New Jersey Fencing Alliance, said, “I am so glad that she has culminated her fencing journey with an Olympic gold medal.”

Bohdy, 7, was looking forward to meeting Dubrovich. He said, “I really like fencing.”

Till, 11, who has been fencing for a year, said, “I want an autograph from an Olympian.”

Aishani, 14, said, “It’s amazing how far she’s gotten. I appreciate her and celebrate her successes.”

For nearly an hour, Dubrovich, her fiancé and coach, Brian Kaneshige, and Bukantz discussed fencing and the Olympics, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Dubrovich spoke about overcoming the challenges of the once in a lifetime experience. “The French were booing us,” she said. “It wasn’t really distracting. You zero in on the moment.”

Then there was the win. “We have a gold-caliber medal,” said Dubrovich. “We are there, and we should see ourselves that way. All the photos of me on the podium, I’m crying. For us to come together and work toward a common goal is a beautiful thing.”

Kaneshige said, “Everybody recognized what was possible. Everyone pushing in the same direction, ‘We’re all in this together.’”

Bukantz asked Dubrovich where the medal was going to be placed.

“We’ll have to display it somewhere,” she said.

Bukantz told Dubrovich to talk about life in the Olympic Village, a residential complex accommodating participating athletes.

“You’re surrounded by the best athletes in the world,” said Dubrovich. “It’s kind of surreal.”

On retiring, Dubrovich said, “I couldn’t ask for a more storybook ending.”

When an audience member asked Dubrovich how she coped mentally, she said, “I highly recommend a sports psychologist, a vital part to training. There were a lot of tears. It was tough, but I credit Brian for picking me up – and the sports psychologist.”

Regarding sacrifices, Dubrovich said, “I missed out on a lot of things in my life: birthday parties, hanging out with friends. After college, I missed out on milestone moments. Now, retiring allows me to be more present with family and friends.”

Even though Dubrovich felt she missed out on a lot, she said she wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. Being a fencer, she met her fiancé and friends who are going to be in their wedding. She also said that, when she started competing in fencing, she started to learn to be there for other people – be more team-oriented.

In her early years of fencing, Dubrovich admitted she wanted to quit all the time. She got made fun of in school for fencing. But her parents pushed her – a lot. Though she was tall and naturally competitive, her parents were hard on her.

“I appreciate, so much, that they pushed me,” she said.