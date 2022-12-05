Orange students to perform ‘Juliet and This Guy Romeo’

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School, STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges, and Orange Preparatory Academy of Inquiry and Innovation will present “Juliet and This Guy Romeo,” by Don Zolidis, on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Orange Preparatory Academy auditorium, 400 Central Ave. in Orange.

The play is a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” It is a satirical farce that sees the star-crossed lovers make their way through a sea of family infighting and social media addiction. There will be sword fighting, dance breaks and even the occasional Elizabethan sonnet.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or, to reserve a ticket to be picked up at the box office, email teacher Amanda Ressler at ressleam@orange.k12.nj.us.