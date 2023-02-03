Out Montclair to hold monthly dance parties, drag brunches

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Out Montclair, a nonprofit organization established in 2021 to provide community and support for LGBTQ people and allies, has announced a collaboration with Montclair restaurant and event space Porta to host a monthly dance party and monthly drag brunch to bring LGBTQ people and allies together in joy and solidarity.

The collaboration kicked off Saturday, Jan. 21, with the “Satur-SLAY” Dance Party and will be held on the second Saturday of every month, beginning at 11 p.m. This party is open to everyone ages 21 and older.

Porta is also hosting a monthly Sunday drag brunch, all ages welcome and families encouraged to attend. “Sunday Slayday Drag Brunch” debuted Sunday, Jan. 29. Showtime is at 3 p.m. and seating begins at 2 p.m. for guests who want to start brunching earlier.

“We could not be more excited to have two fantastic events to look forward to every month with our incredible hosts at Porta,” Out Montclair Out at Night lead Ed Frischkorn said. “Our debut party Satur-SLAY brought LGBTQIA+ people and allies together and onto the dance floor in joy and celebration, and Sunday drag brunch has been on our dream vision board ever since we started Out Montclair. The message is clear: You are invited! Come out, dance, laugh and sing with the amazing artists and staff at Porta and make new friends from Out Montclair.”

Stella Luna and Adi Owenn Sumony will be regularly featured artists at drag brunch with a rotating cast of other featured performers.

“Honey, you don’t have to ask us twice, we’re always ready to turn the party,” Porta House’s Adi Owenn Sumony said. “From our Out Montclair party crowd on a Saturday night to welcoming all ages on a Sunday afternoon, we showcase the best drag that Jersey has to offer. From queens to kings to nonbinary artists, we showcase why drag is inclusive, essential and fun. Drag allows us to be the best version of ourselves — fabulous, never boring and dripping in rhinestones.”