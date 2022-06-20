Paper Mill art gallery is now accepting artist submissions

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the upcoming season at its Renee Foosaner Art Gallery. The four exhibitions have been designed to thematically complement the theater’s mainstage productions, and there will be a separate open call for each show.

“Paper Mill is thrilled to continue the curated art exhibitions we began this year. The shows succeeded in all the ways we had hoped,” managing director Mike Stotts said. “Our audiences love it, and the artists benefit from the exposure we can provide. This year we featured nine fantastic local artists and look forward to continuing to showcase so many more.”

“Our newly appointed Gallery Advisory Council, along with the gallery’s curator, Jesus Nunez of J. Nunez, has come up with a full season of thematically relevant shows that will bring us a wide variety of artistic styles and cultural influences. We very much look forward to welcoming new artists into the Paper Mill family,” producing artistic director Mark S. Hoebee said.

The Paper Mill art gallery is located on the mezzanine level and can be enjoyed by patrons attending a performance or be visited daily from noon to 6 p.m. with no ticket required.

For more information about each of the upcoming exhibits, visit Papermill.org/plan-your-visit/the-gallery. For questions, contact gallery@papermill.org.