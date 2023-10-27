Paper Mill’s ‘Great Gatsby’ is opulent and beautifully performed

If you want to see a stunning show with a stellar cast, opulent sets, glittery costumes, entertaining choreography and an original score – all paired with an iconic story then find your way to The Paper Mill Playhouse and witness the magic that is “The Great Gatsby.”

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, with book by Kait Kerrigan, and set in 1922, this musical tells the story of Jay Gatsby, a millionaire, and his love – or some might say obsession – with Daisy Buchanan, whom Gatsby had met before he had made his money and before going off to war. Upon his return, five years later, finding out she has married into old money, and believing she couldn’t possibly love anyone but him, Gatsby does everything in his power to get her back – including making a fortune in bootlegging and then building a mansion across the Long Island Sound from the Buchanan home.

Gatsby is played by Jeremy Jordan who has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, TV series and films, including “Joyful Noise.” Jordan is a perfect debonair Gatsby in the way he carries himself and speaks. When he sings “For Her” enumerating all he has done to win Daisy back, and belts out her name with so much pathos, his beautiful voice is filled with emotion and we feel his pain.

Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada’s Daisy Buchanan flawlessly compliments Jordan’s Gatsby visually and as singing partners. Noblezada is so light on her feet, she has the air of a fairy and her voice is simply captivating.

John Zdrojeski plays the truly despicable Tom Buchanan, Daisy’s husband, who we soon learn is having an affair – which is likely one of many he has had over the course of their marriage. Striking his current low-class mistress, Myrtle Wilson so hard he breaks her nose and barely hiding his dalliances from Daisy, Tom is truly a character we love to hate. Zdrojeski does a fabulous job in conveying this pathetic shell of a man who comes from old money and has nothing but disdain for anyone who doesn’t.

The crass mistress, who almost perpetually has a cigarette dangling from her mouth, is played by Sara Chase, and is the wife of George Wilson who owns the local, one-pump gas station. Chase gives a wonderful performance, portraying a very low, base Myrtle whose dreams of what she wished her life to be never materialized. In contrast, her husband George Wilson, played by Paul Whitty, is a steadfast man, who loves his wife and works hard for the little he is able to provide. Whitty gives a stand-out, extremely moving and heartfelt performance as this downtrodden man.

When Daisy’s cousin, Nick Carraway, played by Noah J. Ricketts comes for a visit, he rents a little cottage next to Gatsby’s mansion – secretly orchestrated by Gatsby himself. Gatsby convinces Carraway to invite Daisy over to the cottage for tea, which idea Carraway at first rejects – until he finds out about Tom’s cheating and how poorly he treats Daisy. Ricketts plays Carraway as the stand-up guy he is meant to be – a voice of reason throughout the craziness.

Samantha Pauly plays Jordan Baker who is Daisy’s friend and eventually Carraway’s love interest. Pauly and Ricketts make a superb team as Baker and Carraway! It is fun watching them fall in love but also stressful when they end up in the middle of some ugly situations. Their acting and singing are fabulous and they have an easy chemistry together.

Meyer Wolfsheim played by Stanley W. Mathis is a shady character and we learn he has helped Gatsby with his illegal bootlegging business.

Marc Bruni’s direction is brilliant. He points out that the “Gatsby” book writer, Kerrigan, in her preface to the script wrote that “The Great Gatsby” is “a great tragedy disguised as a great party.”

And a great party this show often is, with an original pop- and jazz- influenced magnificent musical score with lyrics by Nathan Tysen, music by Jason Howland and delightful dancing – and tap dancing choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

The gorgeous period costumes – many with glitz and sparkles are by Linda Cho and the sets and projections by Paul Tate dePoo III are incredible and have to be seen to be believed. In several scenes there we see cars on the stage with sets and projections which make it seem as though the cars are actually traveling along the road. The nuanced lighting by Cory Pattak is spectacular and is the icing on the cake in each scene.

There is also much tragedy in this show, as class distinctions are examined and it seems as though the American Dream is beyond reach for many. Still, another question looms: do those who believe they have attained the American Dream really have anything at all – or is it merely a facade?

This musical kicks off the Paper Mill’s 85th Birthday season and is playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse, located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn through Nov. 12. Visit www.papermill.org for more information.