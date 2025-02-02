Parade grand marshal is named

WEST ORANGE — A township resident who grew up along the parade route has been named grand marshal of the 72nd Annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Grand Marshal Noel G. O’Keeffe was born in November of 1966 in Orange and raised in West Orange, deeply immersed in both the Irish-American community and local traditions.

“I grew up on Shepard Terrace,” O’Keeffe said. “The parade has been part of my life since I was a kid. Both of my parents are from Ireland. I don’t remember not marching in the parade.”

Noel is the son of Noel S. O’Keeffe of Ballyduff in County Waterford, and Phylis Sheehy O’Keeffe of Sallynoggin in Dublin. Noel’s childhood home was on Shepard Terrace, which is off of Main Street and a premier parade viewing location.

Deputy grand marshals for the parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, include Kevin Bolan, Rich McDonald, Jim McGuire, and Kathleen Smith Loria. Each of these outstanding individuals has made remarkable contributions to the Irish community, embodying the values of heritage, service, and tradition, according to a press release from parade organizers.

From an early age, O’Keeffe embraced his Irish roots and community spirit, according to the release, which said O’Keffee’s passion for West Orange’s history, culture, and camaraderie is evident in his lifelong dedication to the Essex Shillelagh Pipe & Drum Band, the Shillelagh Club, and numerous local initiatives.

As the leader of O’Keeffe Contracting, a West Orange-based family business since 1964, O’Keeffe has not only built a successful career but also helped preserve and support many of the community’s most cherished institutions, the release said.

O’Keefe has served in key roles at the Shillelagh Club, including as treasurer, financial secretary, vice president, and chairman of building and grounds, spearheading major renovations. He also played a pivotal role in the Project Children Fundraiser, a program that provided respite to children from Northern Ireland.

O’Keeffe’s impact extends beyond his leadership—his love for tradition, music, and community service has made him a familiar and beloved figure in West Orange and beyond. Whether playing the bagpipes, marching in parades, or volunteering for charitable causes, his unwavering dedication to heritage, family, and the Irish community makes him a truly deserving grand marshal, the release said.

O’Keeffe’s father also served as grand marshal, in 2008, and his mother as a deputy grand marshal, in 2015.

“We have a long history with the parade,” O’Keeffe said.

The parade was the first of its kind in the tri-state area to have both a female grand marshal and a female parade chairwoman, marking significant milestones in Irish-American history. The parade is a community-driven tradition, relying solely on private donations and funds raised through various fundraising activities.

In addition to celebrating Irish heritage, the Parade Committee is deeply committed to giving back, actively participating in coat and food drives throughout the year to support those in need.

The event is dedicated to the memories of Brendan P. Tevlin, Archbishop Thomas Boland, and Patrick Melvin, whose legacy and commitment to the parade live on through the spirit of service, unity,and celebration that define this annual tradition.

For additional information on the honorees, ways to support the parade, Parade Day details, and the history of the event, visit www.westorangeparade.com.