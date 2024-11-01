Park lights up for Diwali Fest NJ

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Asian arts and culture were celebrated Sunday at Diwali Fest NJ in the natural amphitheater in Memorial Park .

More than 300 people attended the event that featured music, dancing, food, shopping and activities geared towards children.

SOMA Cross-Cultural Works and the Township of Maplewood partnered to put on the sixth annual event timed to coincide with Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

Chairs were set up in the park facing a stage used for performances that included dancing from Kulture Kool South Asian Cultural Center, which specializes in classical and instrumental music, as well as folk dancing.

Students who are part of Rutgers RAAG also performed. The award-winning, co-ed South Asian fusion a cappella group from Rutgers University, is known for blending Western and Indian musical traditions in a fresh, dynamic way.

Arya Dance Academy dancers performed as did Seton Hall University’s competitive classical fusion dance team, Shutlaal.

Food at the event included Kathi rolls, samosas, and mango lassi plus Nepalese-style dumplings.

The event, which began at 3 p.m. and lasted until darkness, also featured the traditional lamp lighting.