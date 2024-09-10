Political strategist to talk about Latino culture, activism at SHU

SOUTH ORANGE — The Joseph A. Unanue Latino Institute at Seton Hall University will welcome political strategist and philanthropist Luis A. Miranda Jr. for a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.

The fireside chat will feature a personal and interactive discussion with Miranda on his life, Latino culture, community activism and his newly published memoir, “Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America,” with a book signing to follow.

Advance registration for the event is required and now open. The public is welcome to attend this free event, but seating is limited so registration is required, according to a press release from Seton Hall. Complimentary copies of “Relentless” will also be provided to attendees who register, while supplies last, the release said.

The event is part of the University’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Institute’s Distinguished Speaker Series, which regularly brings diverse voices to campus and some of the notable Latino figures in the United States.

An advocate for Latino empowerment and cultural representation in the United States, Miranda has played an important role in mobilizing Latino voters and advancing social justice, economic equity and civil rights within underserved populations.

Together with his son, actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miranda has also leveraged his platform to amplify Latino voices in the arts and entertainment, notably through groundbreaking productions like In the Heights and the Tony and Grammy award-winning play, Hamilton, the release said.

Miranda is also the founding partner of the MirRam Group, founding president of the Hispanic Federation and chairperson of the Latino Victory Fund, Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and Viva Broadway.

“The Joseph A. Unanue Latino Institute is thrilled to host such an inspiring and influential figure as Luis A. Miranda Jr.,” said Lori Tarke, JAULI director. “His dedication to community activism and his insights into the Latino spirit and culture align perfectly with our mission to empower and educate our students. We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Miranda to Seton Hall and learn about his life and deeply rooted connection to his Latino heritage.”

Published earlier this year, Miranda’s memoir examines his journey from Puerto Rico to New York City to pursue a degree in psychology. The book details how that decision led to his influential role in shaping the political landscape and his advocacy for Latino empowerment and representation.

Through personal anecdotes and insights, the book explores Miranda’s involvement in various mayoral administrations in New York City, his role in galvanizing the Latino community for numerous political candidates and his experiences during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

“Luis A. Miranda Jr.’s story is a powerful testament to his dedication, resilience and positive influence on the Latino community and countless others in the United States.

Mr. Miranda’s respect for higher education and his active work on behalf of Hispanic and Latino communities through politics, healthcare, and the arts directly reflect the mission and values of Seton Hall and our Latino Institute. We are honored to host this event and provide our community with the opportunity to learn from his experiences and leadership,” said Jonathan Farina, interim dean, College of Arts and Sciences, Seton Hall University.

The Institute hosts a variety of academic, cultural and community programs that celebrate Latino heritage and culture, including its Distinguished Speaker Series. Other upcoming events include Championing Health Equity on Tuesday, Sept. 17, featuring distinguished physician and healthcare executive, Dr. J. Mario Molina.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page or contact Cristina Cosme, JAULI assistant director, at Cristina.cosme@shu.edu or 973-761-9286.