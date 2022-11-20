Presentation on creating a personal photographic project

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex Photo Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for a presentation on “Creating a Personal Photographic Photography Project.” The presentation will be made by Arik Gorban, a professional photographer and instructor, who focuses on the creative aspects of the photographic art form. He frequently judges photo contests, exhibits his fine art photography, and conducts photography workshops. The recipient of numerous awards, his website is agphotoworks.com.

The Essex Photo Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for the club’s annual club competition; this year’s theme is “Reflections.” Two images per member will be judged by the EPC membership on a scale of 1-5.

Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. For more information and Zoom access, visit essexphotoclub.org or call Catherine Kuzik-Fernandez at 862-485-7474.