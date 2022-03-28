Pups flood into Flood’s Hill in South Orange for National Puppy Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — To once again celebrate National Puppy Day, the Meadowland Park Conservancy invited dogs of all shapes and sizes to come to the base of Flood’s Hill on March 20 for its second “Love My Pup … Love My Park!” event.

The MPC partnered with South Orange Village’s Health Department and Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs, as well as retailer Pet Wants SOMA and pet photographer Julia Maloof Veredosa. The event offered free photos of pups; advice and goodies from Pet Wants and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center; and the chance to donate unopened dog and cat food to the East Orange Animal Alliance. All those who posed for photos were entered to win prizes from Pet Wants, Veredosa and dog-walking company Marigold LifeWorks.

Photos Courtesy of Meadowland Park Conservancy