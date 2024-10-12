Raising awareness, showing support

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — Residents of Orange and East Orange walked together on Saturday to raise awareness and support for breast cancer awareness.

The event was co-sponsored by the City of East Orange and the City of Orange Township in partnership with the East Orange High School Class of 1988 to support the American Cancer Society and AAngels NJ.

The walk began at 10 a.m. in Elmwood Park with a few short speeches before the actual walking got underway with people proceeding into Orange and Monte Irvin Park before returning to Elmwood Park to close out the event.

Proceeds from the walk will benefit AAngelsNJ, a Montclair based nonprofit that provides breast health education, cancer awareness, and support services to individuals in Essex and Union counties.

Marchers included East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren, their wives, council members from both municipalities plus civil servants including firefighters, police officers, Department of Public Works employees, student organizations and the Orange High School marching band. There was also a float for survivors.

“This is a great day and a great partnership with Orange,” Green said.

“It came about organically,” said Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren. “Mayor Green’s team came to us and wanted to get together about six or seven years ago and it’s been working ever since.”

The mayors spoke before the march began as did Gina Miranda-Diaz, who is the Health Officer for the East Orange Department of Health and Human Services.

“Your breast health is so important to us,” she said before adding that there would be free mammogram screenings via a mobile lab at City Hall Plaza on Oct. 17.