Register for spring classes at South Orange–Maplewood Adult School

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School spring catalog has launched and registration is now open. There are more than 100 exciting classes, trips and lectures from which to choose. Browse the catalog at https://view.flipdocs.com/?ID=10009349_989098 and scan the QR codes to register, or go to www.somadultschool.org for more information.

The March Adult School calendar is jam packed, from soapmaking to songwriting to native plant gardening, there’s something for everyone. speak a new language, write a children’s book and kickstart your job search.

There are classes to help you master the creative arts, such as ukulele, guitar, pen and ink drawing, upholstery, gel plate printing, pet portraits in collage, needlepoint basics, mastering your sewing machine, home staging and acrylic painting.

Tap into your spiritual self with beginner tarot, a psychic reading, meditation, and hypnosis for weight loss and to stop smoking.

There’s classes to get you moving, such as tai chi, yoga, Jazzercise, Zumba and tap dance.

Ease the stress about applying to college with SAT/ACT prep and a class on choosing the right college. Prepare for retirement with the income planning bootcamp.

Learn to understand your child with ADHD, defensive driving, professional voiceover, DIY websites with Squarespace and cutting the cord on cable.

Join experts as they dive into lectures on: “Re/Writing Sex & Gender,” “Interrupting Bias and Microaggressions in Our Daily Lives,” the Beatles, the Coen Brothers and artist Sonia Delaunay. Get a glimpse of new films with the always popular Arthouse Film Festival.

Last but not least, the Children’s Summer Program, a SOMAS institution, will be back at Columbia High School in Maplewood this summer. For four weeks starting June 27, this popular program allows children to create their own schedules, choosing from a wide variety of classes, including art, acting, music, science, sports and fitness classes. Registration opens mid-March. Questions? Call 973-378-7620.