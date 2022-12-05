Register your child to audition for Paper Mill’s summer musical theater program

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse will hold auditions for students to be a part of the theater’s prestigious Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and Musical Theater Technique Intensive for 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at Montclair State University, College of the Arts/Life Hall, 1 Normal Ave. in Montclair. Students who earn spots in the July conservatory in the senior, ages 15-18; junior plus, ages 13-14; and junior, ages 10-12, companies are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert at Paper Mill Playhouse on July 28 and 29 titled “New Voices of 2023: We Will Rock You!” The concert is the culmination of the five-week program.

For audition guidelines and other important information, including tuition and available scholarships, visit papermill.org/education/summer-training/. An audition appointment is required. To self-select an audition appointment, visit tinyurl.com/ms537vtb.

“Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and Technique Intensive are the finest young artist professional development programs for musical theater in the nation,” stated producing artistic director Mark S. Hoebee said. “It is amazing to see these young performers learn and grow into professional artists with a culminating performance produced by leading industry professionals.”

Students can also audition for the theater’s Musical Theater Technique Intensive Program. This two-week program, Aug. 7 to 18, allows performers, ages 10-16, to explore, strengthen and refine their individual skills while building technique. This program offers smaller class sizes and half-day sessions. The intensive program students do not perform in “New Voices.” Admission is by audition only.