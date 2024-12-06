Review: ‘White Christmas’ is a triple threat treat of a show

“White Christmas” is the perfect holiday show for the whole family.

Overflowing with talent, this beloved musical is a colorful swirl of entertainment with beautiful costumes, terrific choreography replete with stupendous tap-dancing, and many wonderful songs we all know and love, including the iconic “White Christmas” that Bing Crosby made famous in the 1954 movie.

With book by David Ives and Paul Blake, direction by Mark S. Hoebee, and all the music and lyrics by the late great American composer and songwriter Irving Berlin, this holiday classic will not disappoint and includes the Berlin classics, “Blue Skies”, “Sisters” and “Count Your Blessings.”

The story centers around two old army buddies, Bob Wallace played by Max Clayton and Phil Davis played by Casey Garvin, who after their service in World War II, become “Wallace & Davis” a famous song and dance team – and then meet two up-and-coming singers, Judy Haynes played by Keely Beirne and Betty Haynes played by Ashley Blanchet, who happen to be sisters.

They all end up in an Inn in Vermont, where the sisters were going to perform. After a few zany mishaps and misunderstandings, the four of them become two couples who eventually fall in love. Clayton, Garvin, Beirne and Blanchet are all fantastic, triple-threat performers who have full command of the stage. They are fun to watch and give stand-out performances.

In what turns out to be a crazy coincidence, the Inn is owned by Wallace’s and Davis’s commander from their Army days, Gen. Henry Waverly, convincingly played by Lance Robert – but unfortunately, the Inn has fallen into debt.

In order to save the Inn, Wallace devises a secret plan to reunite their old Army regiment and put on a Christmas show on Christmas Eve to save the Inn. In true “It’s a Wonderful Life” fashion, the Inn is saved – and with help from a New York producer, Ralph Sheldrake played by Reagan Pender, we are all treated to a magnificent Christmas show.

Stacia Fernandez plays Martha Watson, who runs the day-to-day operations of the Inn. Her voice will remind theatre-goers of a certain age, of the late singer Ethel Merman who was known for her loud and unique voice. Fernandez, in true Ethel Merman fashion, knows how to belt out a song. She is also an expert in comedic timing and frequently had the audience laughing out loud.

Savannah Austin is completely adorable as Susan Waverly, Henry Waverly’s precocious, young granddaughter who is visiting for the holiday. She is reminiscent of Shirley Temple and has a natural affinity for the stage.

The original choreography by Randy Skinner is complimented by the reproduction choreography by Kristyn Pope. And it is visually stunning – especially combined with the gorgeous costumes by Carrie Robbins with costume coordination and additional design by Antonio Consuegra.

The scenic design by Anna Louizos with scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe is fabulous and fun. The train set and the backdrops – particularly the cozy Vermont scenery backdrop – are memorable and truly evoke a mood.

The entire ensemble, Claire Avakian, Allison Blanchard, Lamont Brown, Sabrina Brush, Rhagan Carter, Sydney Chow, Candice Hatakeyama, Drew King, Ryan Lambert, Cory Lingner, Alex LLorca, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Larkin Reilly, Brady Miller, Reagan Pender, Buzz Roddy and Grace Marie Rusnica, are truly bursting with talent.

I saw this show with my long-time friend, West Orange resident Rita Davidson. She was a music teacher for many years at the Kelly School, formerly Pleasantdale School in West Orange and is a professional musician. After the show she said that as a musician, she loved that the orchestra – led by Cynthia Meng – “was balanced and did not overpower the company. I could hear every word and sing along.”

Davidson has two more messages for potential theatre goers: First, she said “if you love tap-dancing you must see this show.” Also, she said, “It was so entertaining. I left in an upbeat, happy mood – full of positive holiday spirit – and you will too.”

“White Christmas” will be at the Paper Mill Playhouse through Dec. 29. If I were you, I would take my friend Rita’s advice, and treat your whole family to this special holiday extravaganza.