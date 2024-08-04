‘RnB in the City’ festival at Elmwood Park

The ‘RnB in the City’ festival was Saturday, July 27, at Elmwood Park. The event featured a lineup of DJs, including headliner DJ Crush Groovey, DJ Sienna Chanel, DJ Ray-Z, pictured above, and DJ Chaos, as well as a special performance by Rell. The event was hosted by Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council, along with the Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs, Department of Health & Human Services and NJ Soup. This was the second year in a row for the event that filled up Elmwood Park with spectators and included food trucks and other vendors.

