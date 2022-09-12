Rocktoberfest returns to Millburn on Sept. 17

MILLBURN, NJ — Leon & The Peoples, the award-winning reggae soul band, will perform at Rocktoberfest 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Taylor Park in Millburn. Leon & The Peoples will hit the stage at 6 p.m. for their hour-plus performance.

Leon & The Peoples is led by performer, singer-songwriter and actor Leon. Well-known worldwide, the group’s latest album, “Love Is A Beautiful Thing,” has the debut single “Love Is A Beautiful Thing,” which charted No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Singles Sales.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing our brand of reggae/soul music back to RocktoberFest,” Leon said. “Coming from a family of educators, supporting an educational foundation like Millburn Education is where mine and my band’s heart is.”

Rocktoberfest is a music festival fundraiser for the Millburn Education Foundation featuring live music, food and drinks, shopping and lots of fun activities for the entire family. Rocktoberfest will run from noon to 10 p.m. in Taylor Park, followed by an after party on Main Street until midnight. The festival includes more than 20 music bands/solo artists playing on two stages, a children’s zone, a fitness zone, food and shopping, and a beer garden. Visit rocktoberfest.millburnedfoundation.org for more information.