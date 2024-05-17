S. Orange based Tony winner to be honored

Michele Pawk, a South Orange based Tony Award-winning actress and veteran of movies and television, will be honored by the American Theatre Group at a gala at the Union County Performing Art Center.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Michele, not only for her tremendous artistic talent but for her dedication to the arts and to ATG,” said Jim Vagias, American Theatre Group’s producing artistic director. “Michele was instrumental in ATG’s early development and has served as a Board Member since our inception. She is a true champion of the arts, especially in education, and is a proud New Jersey resident. I can think of no-one more deserving of this recognition.”

The June 2 event is at UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway, which is the organization’s community theater. American Theater Group has a residency at Hamilton Stage.

“I’m quite humbled to be selected as their honorary,” said Pawk. “It’s very nice.”

Pawk, who has starred in 12 Broadway shows, most recently “Wicked,” grew up outside of Pittsburgh, lived in Los Angeles for a while, and New York for a number of years before moving to South Orange when she and her husband live now and have a son.

“We loved the SOMA community,” she said. “It’s really been a gift. We have so many friends out here.”

Pawk’s dad was a dentist, and her mom was a housewife with four kids who later in life managed restaurants.

“My mom grew up as a gymnast and dancer,” she said. “She was instrumental in encouraging me along the way.”

After high school, Pawk went to Allegheny College, a small liberal arts college in Pennsylvania.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said.” I was in high school in the ’70s. Back then there weren’t a lot of programs. When I had to declare my major, my dad said, ‘What do you love to do more than anything?’ I said, ‘I loved being on stage.’”

Pawk eventually received a fine arts degree from the University of Cincinnati where she received her bachelor of fine arts in musical theater. After graduation, she spent a year working in a musical revue at Disney World. In 1988, she made her Broadway debut in a short-lived musical entitled “Mail.”

In 1992 she made her mark in “Crazy for You.”

From there she went on to three successful revivals, “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Chicago,” and “Cabaret,” and an original musical “Seussical.”

In 2002 Pawk earned critical raves for her performance in “Hollywood Arms,” the Carrie Hamilton-Carol Burnett play adapted from Burnett’s memoir, “One More Time” which won her a Tony Award. She was also in “Hairspray” and “Mamma Mia!”

Pawk’s television credits include “L.A. Law,” “The Golden Girls,” and all three editions of “Law & Order.” She appeared in small roles in the films “Jeffrey,” and “Cradle Will Rock.”

“I was lucky to work with amazing talents that I learned from and stole from,” said Pawk.

While Pawk has been having an amazing career, it wasn’t without challenges.

“Doing eight shows a week is hard,” she said. “You were rarely at 100 percent. You get sick. You’re trying to figure out how to do the show when you have a small tear in your rotator cuff. How do you do it at 80 percent? I have such admiration for dancers and singers who figure out how.”

Currently, Pawk is a full-time faculty member at Wagner College on Staten Island, teaching advanced acting, directing, and film studies. She just had her last class for the year and is hoping to get some down time this summer and go to the Jersey shore.

“We usually end up at Bradley Beach…Asbury Park,” she said.

Pawk also supports local theaters.

“How uplifting it is to have a live experience with other people around you,” she said. “Then you talk about it and share it. It’s such a beautiful art form.”

The Gala Benefit will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and will feature an open bar, gourmet canapes, and appetizers, a silent auction, video tributes from Broadway stars and live performances from Pawk.

Gala tickets are $150 each and are currently on sale at www.americantheatergroup.org or by check remitted to: American Theater Group, 57 Farms Road Circle, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.